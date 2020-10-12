Michigan adds 7 more deaths, 1,809 new cases of coronavirus

Michigan added 1,809 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths on Monday, including cases from Sunday.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 136,465 and total deaths to 6,898.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 151,396 cases and 7,225 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Saturday, that state considers 104,270 people recovered from the virus.

Detroit has 14,772 cases and 1,544 deaths from the virus.

The number of virus outbreaks were also updated on Monday to include outbreaks reported as of Oct. 8.

Michigan's schools have recorded 26 new outbreaks, as of Monday. Of the outbreaks, 18 were at K-12 schools. See an updated list of school outbreaks online.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 123outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

