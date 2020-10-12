Michigan Medicine launches second COVID-19 vaccine trial

Michigan Medicine launched a second COVID-19 vaccine trial, this time with Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, the University of Michigan hospital system said Monday.

The hospital system will begin recruiting trial participants immediately in a trial that hopes to gather 60,000 volunteers worldwide. UM is one of several sites worldwide participating in the trial through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus vaccine development effort Operation Warp Speed.

The ENSEMBLE, or Ad26.COV2.S study, will include a double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19.

“Michigan Medicine is committed to supporting the continued study of the investigational Janssen vaccine and other vaccine candidates," said Marschall Runge, dean of UM Medical School and CEO for Michigan Medicine. "These trials are crucial to moving us toward an effective vaccine.”

Michigan Medicine announced in September that it had partnered with AstraZeneca to begin Phase 3 clinical trials on a separate vaccine against COVID-19.

The study is called AZD1222 and aimed to recruit about 30,000 participants over the next two years.

People over the age of 18 can learn more about both studies at uofmhealth.org/covid19-vaccine.

Separately, Henry Ford Health System began administering a COVID-19 vaccine trial drug in August.

The Phase 3 trial for Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine aimed to recruit 30,000 volunteers nationwide.

