Vehicle of 88-year-old Saginaw Co. man found; body located nearby

A family's search for an 88-year-old Saginaw County man is over after Michigan State Police say they found his vehicle and a body near it.

Karl Marker, who family members described as suffering from dementia, was reported missing after he was last seen Sept. 17.

"It is with a heavy heart that we want to share Karl has been found today. It is not the outcome we were hoping for, but the closure we desperately needed," a Facebook post Sunday by the family reads.

Police on Sunday said they found his 2011 beige GMC Savana van on a two-track road in Slagle Township just south of the village of Harrietta, more than 100 miles from his home, after a resident who lives near the road reported an abandoned vehicle disabled in mud.

Michigan State Police in Cadillac said they found the body near the car. Investigators are awaiting dental records to make an official identification.

The family had started a campaign and a Facebook page called 10 for Karl to encourage people to help find him.

Marker was last seen around 8 a.m. Sept. 17 heading to Fashion Square Mall, where he would often go for a walk for about an hour in Saginaw.