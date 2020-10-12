Whitmer signs 'Clean Slate' legislation aiming to expand expungement opportunities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday that would expand the criteria for expungements related to traffic offenses, marijuana convictions and minor crimes, even making some offenses eligible for automatic expungement.

Whitmer will sign the seven-bill "Clean Slate" package alongside Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the bills' sponsors. House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, made a priority of allowing the bills to get floor votes for approval.

The legislation creates guidelines for applicants, the courts and police agencies as to what convictions are eligible for expungement, how long after a conviction a person can apply and how nonpublic records on expungements are to be mantained.

Each of the bills passed by wide margins in the House and Senate, with some pushback about the lack of expungement provisions for people with a driving while intoxicated provision.

The legislation requires the state to develop a software system over the next two years that would process automatic expungements within seven years on misdemeanor convictions with a punishment of less than 92 days or within 10 years of certain felonies.

Felonies and misdemeanors over 93 days cannot be automatically set aside if a person has more than one conviction for an assaultive crime or attempted assaultive crime, crimes of dishonesty, human trafficking or any offense punishable by more than 10 years in prison.

A court could reinstate a conviction if an automatic expungement was granted erroneously or the court found the person failed to make a good-faith effort to pay restitution.

The bills would also allow people to apply to have the crimes erased from their records if a prior misdemeanor marijuana offense would have been legal after the effective date of marijuana legalization in Michigan on Dec. 6, 2018. If prosecutors don’t rebut the claim within 60 days, the person’s record is expunged. If they do, the issue will be set for a hearing.

The bills also allow people to apply for expungement for certain traffic offenses, though the expungement doesn’t guarantee the item will be removed from the Secretary of State’s driving record for an individual.

The bills do not allow for expungements of a felony subject to life imprisonment, an operating while intoxicated conviction, a traffic offense that causes injury or death, or a domestic violence felony if preceded by a misdemeanor.

Applicants for more than one felony expungement must wait seven years after sentencing, parole, probation or imprisonment, whichever is latest. People with one or more serious misdemeanors or one felony conviction must wait five years. Applicants can apply for one or more misdemeanors after waiting three years.

The legislation requires Michigan State Police to maintain a non-public record that could be referred to by courts or law enforcement to be used for reference on licensing or previous offenses. The record would be exempt from public record requests.

