COVID-19 case surge may be Michigan's 'beginning of a second wave'

Michigan added 1,237 new coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths on Tuesday, continuing a recent string of days with four-digit case numbers and a steady creep up in confirmed infections.

October is on pace to generate Michigan's biggest month for new cases since April, when the virus peaked in the state. The daily average for new cases has increased each month since June.

"It is very possible that this is the beginning of a second wave," Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun told a Tuesday meeting of state and public health officials.

In a Detroit News interview last week, Khaldun said she is "very concerned" about the upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

The seven-day average for daily new cases through Tuesday now stands at 1,125 cases per day. For the first 13 days of October, the daily average is 1,001 cases per day.

The October trend is a double-digit percent increase over September's daily average of 740 cases. The daily average for August was 673.

“Michiganders did a great job of bringing our cases down after a surge in the spring,” Khaldun said in a statement released Tuesday. "Basic things like wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance from others and washing hands worked.

"Yet as the colder months and flu season have arrived, we now see a concerning jump in our cases — a trend we can reverse if we all take this seriously and follow best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

More tests are coming back positive and more residents are being hospitalized for the virus. Michigan now has 3.6% of COVID-19 tests returned positive, compared with 3.4% last week, and 698 COVID-19 hospitalizations compared with 586 hospitalizations a week ago, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the deaths added on Tuesday, 10 were identified during a delayed records review, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 137,702 and total deaths to 6,928.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 151,396 cases and 7,225 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Saturday, that state considers 104,270 people recovered from the virus.

Detroit has 14,791 cases and 1,546 deaths from the virus.

The state tested 24,400 people on Sunday, the last day the data are provided. Out of those people, 24,000 results came back negative, giving Michigan a 3.5% positivity rate.

The number of virus outbreaks were also updated on Monday to include outbreaks reported as of Oct. 8.

Michigan's schools have recorded 26 new outbreaks as of Monday. Of the outbreaks, 18 were at K-12 schools. See an updated list of school outbreaks online.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 123outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

