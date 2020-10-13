Men accused in Whitmer plot talked about 'taking out' Virginia's governor, FBI says

Grand Rapids — Members of an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also talked about "taking out" a second politician, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent said Tuesday.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask identified the Virginia governor, a Democrat, during a hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids during which a magistrate judge is expected to decide whether to release three members of the alleged conspiracy on bond pending trial.

The three defendants are:

Kaleb Franks, 26, of Waterford

Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion

Brandon Caserta, 32, of Canton Township

Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville, and Ty Garbin, 24, of Hartland Township, had their hearings moved to Friday. A sixth man, Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware, is in custody in Delaware and will face a hearing there later Tuesday. He could be transferred to Michigan soon.

The hearings come less than a week after the men were arrested along with seven members and associates of a Michigan militia known as the Wolverine Watchmen. State officials have accused them of wanting to overthrow Michigan's Capitol, target police and "instigate civil war." Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged the seven with the state’s anti-terrorism law, a 20-year felony.

Legal experts do not expect the five men appearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will be granted bond.

The hearings are expected to shed light on the criminal past of several accused members of the kidnapping plot. Though incomplete, available public records reveal nothing in the defendants' backgrounds comparable to a grand conspiracy to kill a prominent state leader and topple governments in several states.

The hearings give prosecutors a chance to argue the defendants are dangerous and flight risks because the conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. The magistrate will consider other factors, too, including the defendants’ ties to Michigan.

Federal documents filed in court Thursday allege the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer's personal vacation home in northern Michigan and discussed kidnapping her to a "secure location" in Wisconsin to stand "trial" for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.

Earlier this year, Croft and Fox, who was also charged in the kidnapping plot, were identified by federal authorities as individuals who allegedly agreed to unite with others in their cause to take "violent action" against multiple state governments they believed are violating the U.S. Constitution.