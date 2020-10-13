Monroe Co. man charged with hate crime in beach brawl

A Newport man was charged Tuesday with a hate crime in connection with an attack on an African-American teen, officials with the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Lee Mouat, 42, has been charged by criminal complaint in federal district court with violating a federal hate crime law by "willfully" injuring the teen because of his race, said federal officials.

Mouat was charged earlier in a Monroe County court with felony assault and ethnic intimidation.

Mouat confronted a group of African-American teenagers in June at Sterling State Park in Frenchtown Township, about 39 miles southwest of Detroit. Mouat is accused of repeatedly using racial slurs and saying that African-Americans had no right to use the public beach where the incident occurred.

Mouat then struck the teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth and fracturing his jaw, according to the criminal complaint supporting the hate crime charge.

The incident allegedly incited a brawl between a group of people with Mouat and the teen's group. If convicted, Mouat could face up to 10 years in prison.

The victim, from Monroe, was hospitalized with injuries to his face.