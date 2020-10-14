Lawmakers OK bills to extend unemployment, change nursing home policy

Lansing — In a session that extended to the early hours of Wednesday, the Michigan House and Senate approved more than a dozen bills that would secure provisions Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had put in place by executive order to protect unemployment benefits, delay deadlines for license and state ID renewals and allow for electronic public meetings and electronic signatures during the pandemic.

The Legislature also approved several bills providing liability protections to health care workers, businesses and employees during the pandemic as well as separate legislation that changes nursing home policy on COVID-19 admissions and visits.

The House also passed a concurrent resolution 68-33 giving the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic the power to subpoena witnesses and administer oaths in the committee's review of the state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOP-led Legislature spent most of Tuesday negotiating with the governor over the spate of bills, specifically with regard to legislation related to unemployment that the Senate had tie-barred to liability protections that the governor opposed.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said a deal had been reached with the administration.

The legislation comes after the Michigan Supreme Court encouraged Whitmer and the Legislature to work together to put COVID-19 protections in place after deeming the law underpinning the governor's emergency orders unconstitutional.

The state health department has issued several epidemic orders that have taken the place of Whitmer's pre-existing orders on mask usage, restaurant capacity and employee health screenings.

But the department did not take action on unemployment, electronic meetings and several other issues that appear to have fallen outside the department's authority

Most of the bills passed early Wednesday sailed through by relatively wide margins, though some Democratic lawmakers argued the provisions should extend beyond the end of the year and into March.

The unemployment bill would create a six-week extension of the maximum duration of jobless assistance, pushing it from 20 weeks to 26. It passed unanimously in the House

The liability legislation would shield businesses from some legal claims over COVID-19 exposure if they were following best practices to prevent exposure among clients and staff. It also would require an employee to stay home if he or she were exposed to or tested positive for the virus and protect that employee from adverse action.

A separate bill would protect health care providers or facilities from liability for injury or death if they're providing services in support of the pandemic response. The bill, which applies to the time period between March 29 through July 14, includes an exception in cases where willful misconduct of gross negligence can be proven.

Another bill would allow local governments to hold electronic meetings, an immediate concern among municipalities that had to cancel meetings Monday night in light of the Supreme Court decision.

Other legislation passed Wednesday would stop nursing homes from caring for elderly individuals with COVID-19 unless the facilities can provide proof of a "designated area" for them and the appropriate level of care.

The bill also would require the state to develop indoor and outdoor visitation policies for nursing homes. The legislation passed unanimously.

Another bill, introduced by Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, would require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to submit reports with a variety of data including the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, staff shortages, number of tests conducted and the number of isolation deaths. The bill passed unanimously.

In an emotional speech on the floor, Love said the legislation assured nursing home residents and staff that they had not been forgotten over the past seven months..

"The legislators in the state of Michigan will do all we can to help you through this pandemic," she said.

The House also passed a variety of bills aimed at making it possible to accept electronic signatures for some wills, deeds and forms. The chamber also extended the validity of vehicle registration, driver's licenses and state IDs that were due to expire after March 2020. Those largely passed by wide margins and, in some cases, unanimously.

