Michigan adds 1,359 cases and 13 deaths from coronavirus

Michigan added 1,359 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Wednesday.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 139,061 and total deaths to 6,941.

Michigan's numbers are higher when probable cases are included. Michigan has 152,862 probable and confirmed cases and 7,255 confirmed and probable deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Saturday, the state considers 104,270 people recovered from the virus.

The state tested 30,000 individuals on Tuesday. Out of those people, 28,300 results came back negative, giving Michigan a 4.5% positivity rate.

The daily increases are putting October on pace to generate Michigan's biggest month for new cases since April, when the virus peaked in the state. The daily average for new cases has increased each month since June.

"It is very possible that this is the beginning of a second wave," Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun told a Tuesday meeting of state and public health officials.

In a Detroit News interview last week, Khaldun said she is "very concerned" about the upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

The seven-day average for daily new cases through Tuesday now stands at 1,125 cases per day. For the first 13 days of October, the daily average is 1,001 cases.

The October trend is a 35% increase over September's daily average of 740 cases. The daily average for August was 673.

The state is averaging 89 cases per million people per day.

The number of virus outbreaks were also updated Monday to include those reported as of Oct. 8.

Michigan's schools have recorded 26 new outbreaks as of Monday. Of the outbreaks, 18 were at K-12 schools. See an updated list of school outbreaks online.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 123outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Why uptick is 'concerning'

While summer spikes in numbers largely involved younger people, who are largely less susceptible to more serious cases, the state is starting to see an uptick of infections in its older population as well, Khaldun said.

Across the state, the increase in cases is believed to be largely attributable to gatherings — be it social events, reopened schools or open businesses — especially as some of those events move indoors in cooler weather, she said.

“We need to remain very concerned about what we’re seeing across the state, and we need people to stay vigilant,” Khaldun said.

More tests are coming back positive and more residents are being hospitalized for the virus. Michigan now has 3.6% of COVID-19 tests returned positive, compared with 3.4% last week and less than 3% in June, and 767 COVID-19 hospitalizations compared with 586 hospitalizations a week ago, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In the state's largest city, Detroit has 14,791 cases and 1,546 deaths from the virus.

During a 40-minute interview with WJBK-TV's Roop Raj on Wednesday, Duggan spoke about how Detroit was one of the biggest hot spots in the country during the pandemic, but "it was amazing how fast we bent the curve."

The city had more than 1,000 in Detroit hospitals consecutively during March and April, and have declined to 75 this week; however, Duggan said people are being put in jeopardy as more restrictions are lifted.

“If we are on the traditional flu trajectory, by December or January we could be back in crisis mode," he said. "At the very time the governor’s orders are most needed, they are being put in jeopardy. These make absolutely no sense, but I believe these numbers are going to continue to climb into the winter months. And we are going to have to be more vigilant, not less."

