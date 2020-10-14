Northern Michigan post office 'engulfed' in flames

Michigan State Police is investigating a fire at the U.S. Post Office in Elmira Township, in northern Michigan's Otsego County, but the early culprit appears to be a bad electrical outlet.

The fire was reported just after 11:05 p.m. at the postal facility on Underwood Avenue, east of U.S. 131, Mackinac Trail. Firefighters from Otsego County and Elmira-Warner responded to a scene "fully engulfed in smoke and flames."

Early in the investigation, police believe the fire was sparked internally, on the south side of the building, due to a problem electrical outlet.

Mail and services through the U.S. Postal Service have drawn concerns heading into November as more Americans seek to submit their votes by mail. Delays in delivery have raised questions about timing to ensure votes are counted.

A state police fire marshal and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be on site Wednesday afternoon to officially determine the cause of the fire.