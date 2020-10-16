New Michigan prison mail policy: Inmates to receive photocopies, not originals

Effective Thursday, people in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections will no longer receive original versions of mail they are sent.

The change is meant to stop the spread of contraband into correctional facilities, the state said Friday, and applies to mail that doesn't require "special handling." The state says attempts to smuggle drugs via mail have ticked up in recent months, as in-person visits have been halted due to COVID-19.

Prisoner mail and email through the JPay system have always been monitored, but mail that passed that initial check and was deemed safe was delivered to inmates in its original form.

"All prisoner mail that does not require special handling, including the envelope and all its contents, will be photocopied and these photocopies will be delivered to the recipient prisoner in a separate envelope," the department of corrections said in the announcement.

"Original copies of mail items will not be delivered."

Heidi Washington, director of the corrections department, said that "with a recent increase in attempts to conceal contraband in the mail, it was necessary for the department to institute these measures as an added protection."

The department says neighboring states such as Ohio and Indiana already photocopy mail rather than giving people the originals.

The photocopies will be made in black and white, and the policy applies to letters, envelopes, greeting cards, photos and artwork.

As a Michigan Department of Corrections document on smuggling drugs into prison facilities explains how mail has become a common method. What looks like a child's coloring from a coloring book might be dissolved drugs. What looks like an envelope seal might contain a tab of suboxone.

People who want color versions of such items will have to use the JPay email system, the state says.

The original piece of mail will be kept for 14 days, and then "placed in a locked bin for shredding," according to the two-page policy.

The policy presents the change as an opportunity for people to get mail they might have been denied in the past.

"Since prisoners are only receiving photocopies of incoming mail, mail room staff shall no longer reject mail that prevents an effective search," the policy reads.

Michigan Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an information request.

Michigan has less than 35,000 prisoners, the first time it has fallen below that number in 30 years, the state said last month when it announced the Detroit Re-Entry Center would close in January.