Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects face key court hearing

Grand Rapids — A federal magistrate judge today will consider whether there is probable cause for five men to stand trial after being accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens is scheduled to hear evidence at 10 a.m. gathered during an FBI investigation that revealed a broader plot to kidnap the governor and spark a civil war by overthrowing the government and killing police personnel. In all, 14 people have been charged with crimes in state and federal court, including members and associates of an obscure militia, the Wolverine Watchmen.

The cases have focused attention on antigovernment extremism in Michigan amid fallout from lockdown orders aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19. Members of the alleged conspiracy voiced displeasure with the lockdown, some protested at the Capitol and discussed "taking out" another state leader, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Five members could be ordered to stand trial on a conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge that is punishable by up to life in federal prison. They are:

• Adam "Alpha F--- You" Fox, 37, of Potterville

• Ty "Gunney" Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township

• Kaleb Franks, 26, known as "Red Hot"

• Daniel Harris, 23, known as "Beaker"

• Brandon Caserta, 32, known as "Debased Tyrant"

A sixth man, Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware, is being transferred to Michigan to face the conspiracy charge.

The magistrate judge also is expected to decide whether Fox and Garbin, like their co-defendants, will remain in jail pending trial.

