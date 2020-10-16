Winter in Michigan likely to be wetter, but colder? That's a 'toss up'

Staff and wire reports

As fall in Michigan turns its chilliest and the first snowflakes of the season fly in northern Michigan on Friday, predictions for winter are emerging: it's going to be wet. Whether that means snow, rain or something in between remains to be seen.

Federal climate scientists said the coming La Niña winter will bring above normal precipitation to the Great Lakes.

Mike Halpert, deputy director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, said the La Niña pattern is well-established and strengthening, expected to bring typical, cooler, wetter conditions to northern areas, as well as warmer, drier weather to southern parts of the country this coming winter.

Michigan and the Great Lakes are within the wet zone.

"The outlook does show far above average precipitation over all of the lakes," Halpert said Thursday during a conference call with reporters.

However, he said for Michigan and the Great Lakes, it's a "toss up" whether it will be a colder or warmer than average winter.

Only Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota are expected to have a colder than normal winter, forecasters said. Climate scientists said they just don't know about North America's Great Lakes.

"The character of the winter is yet to be decided in how the jet stream will set itself up," Halpert said.

The first freeze warnings for southeast Michigan were posted for Friday morning and the chill extends through the weekend, too.

"Right now there's a... very large upper level trough that's over the Great Lakes and it's extended" said Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office. "It's going to continue to expand South and East into the Ohio Valley and that whole region of cold Arctic air is going to persist over our area for the next day or two. So that's going to drive lows to the near freezing 32-to-34 degree range."

Halpert said he doesn't expect the polar vortex to be much of a factor in the U.S. this year, except maybe in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes.

The vortex is the gigantic circular upper-air pattern that pens the cold close to the North Pole. When it weakens, the cold can swoop away from the pole and take bone-chilling temperatures to northern and eastern parts of the U.S.

Regardless of temperature across the Great Lakes Basin, the climate outlook clearly predicts more than normal precipitation is a certainty, experts said.

"For us, that will mean snow," said Dan Cornish, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station near northern Michigan's Gaylord.

He said snow flurries may fall Friday morning in places like Mancelona, Gaylord and Kalkaska — elevated inland areas away from the shoreline.

Meanwhile, the December through February outlook shows chances for as much as a 50 percent more than normal precipitation for all of Lower Michigan and the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula. In fact, those wet conditions are expected to delve all the way down into the Ohio Valley, maps show.

Other parts of the country will continue to experience widespread drought conditions, scientists said, particularly the western half of the United States where above normal temperatures are expected through winter.

It would be fair to say drought conditions in those areas are expected to worsen through the coming winter months, said David Miskus, meteorologist and drought expert at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

But in the Great Lakes, Halpert said the approaching La Niña winter may well exacerbate already high water levels causing erosion issues up and down the state's thousands of miles of coastline.

Another federal scientist agreed.

"A lot of it is really going to depend on what happens in the coming months," said Deanna Apps, physical scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Detroit District office.

La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. Typically, La Niña events occur every three to five years or so, but on occasion can occur over successive years, according to the NWS.

Currently elevated Great Lakes water levels should be expected to take several months if not years of drier than normal conditions to return back to average high water marks, Apps said.