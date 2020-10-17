SUBSCRIBE NOW
MICHIGAN

Not-so-flushable wipes cause big spill in small northern Michigan town

The Associated Press
Beulah – Small town, big mess.

Baby wipes clogged the wastewater system in Beulah in northern Michigan, causing a backup of 10,000 gallons of human waste from a manhole, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

The spill was on the grounds of the village’s wastewater treatment plant. Superintendent Brady Streeter said it was cleaned up within a few hours Monday.

“Wipes are a recurring problem for sewer or septic systems,” said Scott Dean, a spokesman at the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller

Indeed, in May, Macomb County said it had been removing 4,000 pounds of wipes a week at one pump station. Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller wants Congress to talk to manufacturers and take action.

Miller said so-called flushable wipes aren’t breaking down.

