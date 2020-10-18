Monday is last day to register to vote online or by mail, Secretary of State says

Residents have until 8 p.m. Monday to register to vote by mail or online in the November general election.

Residents still can register at any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at their city or township clerk's office. To register, you must provide proof of residency.

Documents to prove residency must have your name and current address. You can show a digital copy of documents, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

In addition to a driver's license, accepted documents include a state ID, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check or other government document, according to the Secretary of State's Michigan Voter Information Center.

Ways to register through Monday:

►Online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration

►At a Secretary of State branch office

►At your city or township clerk’s office or your county clerk’s office

►At any state agency that provides public assistance or services to people with disabilities

►By mailing in a completed voter registration application postmarked by Monday

After Monday, you must submit an application to vote to your city or township clerk’s office in person.

Residents also can turn in their ballots signed with a signature that matches their driver's license up until 8 p.m. Election Day.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson encouraged residents via Twitter to vote early.

To find your clerks office dropbox location, click here. To find your polling place, click here.