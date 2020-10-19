1,000 pounds of marijuana found in trash hauler at Blue Water Bridge, border officers say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than a half-ton of marijuana hidden in a trash hauler this week at the Blue Water Bridge, authorities announced.

Arriving at a primary inspection booth Sunday night, the driver told CBP officers he was transporting municipal trash headed for a landfill in New Boston, the agency said in a statement.

When he was referred for a secondary examination, "officers uncovered over 1,000 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags in the rear of truck," according to the release.

“Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders,” said Acting Port Director April Donaghy, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry. “Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I’m proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure.”

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all Michigan ports of entry, has seen an increase in narcotics seized in the last 12 months, officials said.

In fiscal year 2020, CBP field operations have "seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state," the agency reported.