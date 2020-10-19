Amber Alert issued for Lansing-area boy, 2, abducted by father

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Lansing-area boy after his father drove off with him.

Phoenix Washington Jr., 2, was allegedly taken by 26-year-old Phoenix Washington at about 8 a.m., according to an Amber Alert issued to cell phones.

The suspect broke into the boy's home and abducted him, saying he would harm himself or the boy, according to the Amber Alert.

Washington was driving a black 2011 Mazda with a Michigan license plate of EFM6569.

Ingham County Police dispatch confirmed the relationship between the boy and the man.

Washington is described as 5-foot-5, 160 lbs. Washington Jr. has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 lbs.

Lansing Township police ask that anyone that sees the Mazda or the boy to call 911 or 517-485-1700.