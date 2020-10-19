Spring Arbor University tops list of new COVID-19 outbreaks

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 27 outbreaks have been recorded in Michigan schools and universities within the last week, with the largest at Spring Arbor University.

Joining Spring Arbor on the list of new outbreaks in colleges is Kuyper College in Grand Rapids, with six cases.

Also making the list of outbreaks this week are 25 pre-kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools.

Three K-12 schools had seven cases, including Davis Middle School in Hillsdale; Walker Charter Academy in Walker; and Byron Center High School in Byron Center.

The data come from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

A separate chart reports ongoing outbreaks at 59 pre-kindergarten-through-grade 12 schools and 34 colleges and universities across the state.

Michigan State University, the state's largest institution of higher education, continues to have the highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases with 1,622 among students and staff.

Grand Valley State University has 922 cumulative cases among students, the second-largest number, followed by the University of Michigan with 836.

Meanwhile, the numbers at pre-kindergarten-through-grade 12 are much lower. Luce Road Elementary School in Alma, for instance, has the highest number of cumulative cases, with 30.