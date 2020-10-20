Wisconsin boy, 4, abducted by father found in northern Michigan

A four-year-old boy abducted from Wisconsin by his father was found Monday in northern Michigan, state police said.

Azariah Petrick was found in a motorhome in the Village of Kingsley, about 16 miles southeast of Traverse City, they said.

Michigan State Police troopers were given a tip at about 11 p.m. Monday that a missing child from Pleasant Prairie, Wis., was in the home. The caller told troopers he had seen the child's picture on Facebook and was certain the boy and his father were staying on the property.

Troopers went to the motorhome and contacted a man and a child who were staying in it. They immediately detained the man and the child was able to confirm his identity as Azariah Petrick.

Officials said the man, identified as Mark Anthony Petrick, 30, was uncooperative and provided troopers with a fictitious name.

Police arrested the man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and took him to the Grand Traverse County Jail. They also returned Azariah to his mother.

