Redistricting commission to select new member after second resignation

A second replacement commissioner will be selected for Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commissioner after a man selected to replace a first resignation has also resigned.

Glenn Shaw, 71, of Van Buren Township, submitted his resignation to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office Friday.

He was chosen randomly in September to fill a vacancy left by James "Ed" Decker who resigned "due to changes in personal circumstances."

Shaw, who filled an slot on the commission reserved for politically unaffiliated members, will be replaced through a random selection Wednesday.

The commissioners will redraw Michigan's U.S. House, state Senate and state House boundaries ahead of the 2022 elections. Usually the process is completed by the political party in power, but voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment that shifted redistricting duties to the independent commission.

The commission already has begun meeting to begin the process of redistricting and held its first in-person meeting Saturday.

It's not clear why Shaw resigned. Part of his resignation letter to the state is redacted.

Benson's office said the resignation was "due to changes in person circumstances."

Shaw's replacement will come from a group of 60 unaffiliated applicants within a pool of 167 semifinalists. A total of 9,300 people applied for the commission.

