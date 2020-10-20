Snow falling in U.P., where 2-5 inches expected, weather service says

The Detroit News

A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of Michigan's central and western Upper Peninsula, where accumulations of up to 5 inches are expected.

The advisory for an early round of wet snow remains in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Snow totals are expected between 2 and 5 inches and may transition to rain ending early Wednesday.

At 6:30 p.m., weather service radar showed a band of snow pushing north across the Wisconsin border.

A light dusting of snow already was reported in Ironwood, said Joe Phillips, a meteorologist with the weather service station in Marquette.

Precipitation was falling as rain closer to Iron Mountain, but that is expected to switch over to snow soon, he said.

Warmer conditions near Lake Superior will mean little or no snow accumulations along the lakeshore, the weather service said.

Cities affected include Ontonagon, L`Anse, Gwinn, Marquette, Ironwood, Iron River, Iron Mountain, Kenton, Sidnaw and Houghton.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

Temperatures recorded at Marquette County's Sawyer International Airport were in the upper 30s, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows there were expected to drop to near freezing. Highs Wednesday should rebound into the 40s. Similar conditions were forecast for parts of the western U.P.

"A lot of the snow should melt," Phillips said.

As for the unusual sight of snow in mid-October, Phillips points out measurable it's been recorded in Houghton and Ironwood in early September nearly a century ago.

"Having a snow event in the middle of October is nothing anomalous," he said.