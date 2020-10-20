University of Michigan students get stay-home order from health agency

The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a stay-at-home order for University of Michigan undergraduate students on Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

UM students represent 60% of all county cases, and the number is growing, health officials said. The order is effective immediately and runs through 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

It will require students to remain in their residence, unless they are going to in-person classes, getting food or doing work that cannot be done remotely. Students may return to their homes if they have completed the university's procedures for leaving campus safely.

"The situation locally has become critical, and this order is necessary to reverse the current increase in cases,” says Jimena Loveluck, health officer for Washtenaw County. “We must continue to do what we can to minimize the impact on the broader community and to ensure we have the public health capacity to fully investigate cases and prevent additional spread of illness.”

More than 600 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases have been reported in Washtenaw County since Oct. 12, and 61% of these are connected to UM students living on or off campus, many in congregate or group settings, health officials said.

UM officials said it will take steps so students have choices, including adjusting some undergraduate courses to make them fully remote.

“The university has been working closely with the Health Department all along in response to the pandemic and supports this decision to issue this stay at home order,” says Robert Ernst, executive director of U-’s University Health Service and associate vice president for student life. “This action is intended to reduce the strain on our capacities for contact tracing and quarantine and isolation housing.

"Many individuals and off-campus residences are cooperating fully, and we hope this additional guidance on limiting social activities reverses the trend of increased cases related to social gatherings.”

The order comes days after UM told residents of Mary Markley Hall to not attend in-person classes and observe enhanced social distancing practices for 14 days to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Markley Hall is near Nichols Arboretum and houses mostly first-year students.

The order also comes as positive cases continue to climb at UM, according to the university's dashboard of COVID cases.

During the week of Oct. 11, the number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 301, the highest since the university began posting numbers March 8. The number includes testing done by UM, as well as outside testing.

UM began to report COVID clusters when students returned to campus and began classes on Aug. 31.

Some faculty were dismayed by the administration's response to the pandemic, leading to a strike by the graduate student instructors' union and others around campus, along with a vote of no confidence in UM President Mark Schlissel by the faculty senate.

The increase in COVID-19 cases at UM comes in tandem with a growing number of cases across the state and nation.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com