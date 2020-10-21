Whitmer, Khaldun note uptick in COVID outbreaks related to religious services

Lansing — Michigan officials are raising concerns about an uptick in COVID-19 cases associated with religious gatherings.

Of the state's 393 ongoing outbreaks — many of which are associated with longterm care facilities — 18 of them or 5% have been linked to religious gatherings, Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said Wednesday. The number of outbreaks associated with religious gatherings has "significantly increased since September."

"In these incredibly challenging times, it is critical that people have social supports and I know that being part of a faith-based community can be an important part of that," Khaldun said.

"But we have to remember that this virus is still very active, and it's always looking to infect people no matter the reason for the gathering," she said.

In the Wednesday press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer brought two religious leaders to the podium to preach about the effectiveness of social distancing, mask use or virtual services.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not have additional information about what types of religious services were involved in the outbreaks.

But the department's spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin pointed to at least one large outbreak at a religious campus in Kalamazoo County.

In that case, more than 50 cases across four counties have been identified since early October at Radiant Church, The Radiant School of Worship and The Radiant School of Ministry.

Whitmer's stay-home orders in the spring included exemptions from penalties for religious services.

The health department's epidemic orders, which have largely taken the place of Whitmer's executive orders, also include a similar exemption: "Neither a place of religious worship nor its owner is subject to penalty under this order for allowing religious worship at such place. No individual is subject to penalty under this order for engaging in religious worship at a place of religious worship.”

Whitmer spent much of the press conference urging people to buckle down on simple measures like mask use, social distancing and gathering limitations to curb a second wave of virus cases in Michigan.

Michigan reported 149,392 confirmed cases and 7,053 deaths linked to the virus as of Tuesday, the same day the state reported 1,177 hospitalizations related to the virus.

As of Saturday, 109,539 people are considered recovered because they are still alive more than 30 days after the onset of the illness.

Khaldun warned last week that the uptick in cases could be the "beginning of a second wave." At that time she and other health experts said the increasing case counts were due to social events, reopened schools and open business, especially as more activities move inside because of the colder weather.

