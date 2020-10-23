Michigan adds 18 deaths, more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases

Michigan reported 1,826 new cases of coronavirus Friday and 18 deaths linked to the disease COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Michigan has risen to 1,655 daily, up 16% from 1,425 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

This week's new infections totaled 9,791 through Friday and are on track to exceed last week's sum of 10,241.

The state has confirmed 154,688 total cases since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March. The death tally stands at 7,147, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable deaths are included, the total count rises to 170,076 cases and 7,464 deaths, according to state data.

Hospitals around the state reported 1,241 adult inpatients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID as of Friday, including 121 on ventilators and 301 in intensive care. That’s up 35% over two weeks ago when medical centers reported 918 inpatients with COVID, 85 on ventilators and 218 in critical care, according to state data.

"We are now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday during an update on the state's response to the virus. "This peak is higher than what we saw in April."

Cases spiked in the first week of October after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the governor violated her constitutional authority by continuing to issue orders to combat COVID-19 without the approval of state lawmakers.

Local health departments are investigating 393 outbreaks, compared with 123 from earlier in the month.

