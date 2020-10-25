Whitmer says she would pull her kids from sports not following mask rules

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not weigh in on the future of winter sports Sunday as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Michigan, noting the decisions on the future of sporting events such as hockey, basketball or wrestling would be made at the local level.

But she urged parents to take "personal responsibility" for their children if they are participating in a sport in which athletes failed to wear masks.

"If that was my child, I would pull them out," Whitmer told WDIV-TV Sunday. She extended that personal responsibility to avoiding stores and restaurants failing to enforce the mask mandate. "You should make the choice to walk out," she said.

"Let's take the politics out of the public health crisis because lives and livelihoods are on the line," Whitmer said.

As of Saturday, the state's total number of cases stood at 158,026 and total deaths at 7,182.

On Saturday, Michigan broke a new daily record for reported cases with 3,338, but the state health department noted more than 96% of test results reported Saturday originated from tests in the past five days.

Even without Saturday's numbers, case rates and hospitalizations have risen steadily in recent weeks, a phenomena state leaders have attributed to social gatherings, mitigation fatigue and colder weather driving people inside.

Whitmer noted that, despite a Michigan Supreme Court order overturning her emergency powers, her Department of Health and Human Services was still able to issue further epidemic orders if the state's infection rate and hospitalization load called for it.

"As we navigate these next steps and our numbers continue to rise and our health systems are under duress then the director will issue additional orders that could mean moving backwards," she said."No one wants to see us take steps backward but if COVID is growing uncontrolled across our state, that will be necessary."

Whitmer predicted the GOP-led Legislature's willingness to cooperate with her would hinge in part on the Nov. 3 election, and she hopes that Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump.

"This election is really important," she said. "We are eight months in to COVID-19 and we still don't have a national strategy. It's been on governors to take action."

