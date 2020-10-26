Detroit school district released from state oversight after 11 years

A Michigan commission has agreed to release Detroit's public school district for independent governance after about 11 years of state oversight.

The Detroit Financial Review Commission unanimously voted Monday to grant waivers from oversight for the Detroit Public Schools Community District and Detroit Public Schools, a separate entity meant to collect taxes and repay legacy operating and capital debt.

The waivers remain in place through Dec. 31, 2021.

"We’re seeing the finish line here of a lot of work by both the district and the commission," state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said Monday.

Detroit Public School Community District has grown its general fund balance from $79 million in 2017 to $139.4 million in fiscal year 2019.

The general fund for Detroit Public Schools has declined from about $43 million in fiscal year 2018 to $27.5 million in fiscal year 2020 as it makes debt payments.

Audits in recent years have seen a decrease in questioned costs — from $2 million in 2017 to zero dollars in 2019.

The district adopted a balanced for fiscal year 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, with a reliance on CARES Act funding in 2021 and 2022.

Tax revenue this year for the districts so far has come in above projections.

Detroit's old school district — which was run by state-installed emergency managers from 2009-16 — struggled with declining student enrollment, budget deficits, school closures, low state assessment scores and teacher shortages.

In 2016, Republican then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed into law a $617 million bailout for the district to help pay off $467 million in operating debt and provide $150 million in start-up funding for Detroit Public Schools Community District, the new, debt-free district. The bailout was approved by the GOP-run Legislature.

The review commission was first created in November 2014 to provide oversight of the city as it exited municipal bankruptcy Dec. 10, 2014. The commission reviews and approves budgets and establishes fiscal management requirements.

In June 2016, the review commission began its oversight of the schools, following the creation of the new Community District.

The review commission on Monday also approved letters of agreement with all unions regarding face-to-face learning, remote learning and hazard pay for some workers. The total cost of the contracts was about $14.9 million.

