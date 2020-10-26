Howell insurance agent faces trial in $375K embezzlement case

A Howell insurance agent accused of taking more than $375,000 from her clients has been bound over on embezzlement and other charges, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink was bound over during a hearing Wednesday in Livingston County's 53rd District Court, investigators said in statement. A pretrial date is pending.

Holbrook-Bloink has been charged with:

• One count of conducting criminal enterprises, a 20-year felony

• Two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony

• One count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a 10-year felony

• Two counts of taxes-failure to file/false return/payment, a five-year felony

• Four counts of identity theft, a five-year felony.

The 44-year-old was arraigned in July.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services started investigating after several victims filed complaints related to her agency, Holbrook Insurance Agency LLC.

Authorities allege Holbrook-Bloink would take money from clients who paid in full, then forge finance agreements with the insurance underwriters to ensure they had the policy issued while she used their funds.

"These finance contracts were regularly not paid, and insurance would be canceled, often without the client knowing," state officials said. "Holbrook-Bloink ultimately could not continue this scheme, and allegedly stole clients’ money without even attempting to enter a finance agreement or have an insurance policy issued."

The case was referred to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

“Michigan residents and business owners purchase insurance to protect their investments and assets, and when the people we hire to safeguard those interests choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences,” Nessel said Monday.

“My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors, and I will continue to work with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”