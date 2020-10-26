Port Huron police take gun from man trying to slow traffic

Port Huron Police are seeking charges against a man accused of carrying an airsoft gun in an attempt to get drivers to slow down in the area.

Two teens, a woman from Fort Gratiot and a man from Port Huron, said they were driving in the area of Riverside Drive and Garfield Street at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a man appeared in the road with a black handgun in his waistband, police said.

Neighbors reported a similar incident in July and provided video allegedly of the man, police said. Officers tracked a 33-year-old Port Huron man to his home. He told police he had been carrying the airsoft gun "in an attempt to slow down residents driving too fast through the area," police said in a news release.

Police confiscated the gun and submitted a request to the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office to charge the suspect with disorderly conduct.