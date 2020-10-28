Boyne City man charged with threatening cable installers with gun

The Detroit News

A Boyne City man has been charged after allegedly threatening construction workers at his home this month, Michigan State Police said.

On Oct. 7, troopers from the MSP Gaylord post responded to a report from the cable installers, who told them they had been placing fiber optic cable at a home on Tomkins Road when the owner "allegedly came outside wielding a handgun and threatening to kill them," the agency said in a statement.

The workers explained why they were there and the resident, identified as Nathan David Matts, calmed down, "but became agitated again," the release alleged. "The workers were allowed to finish the job, but Matts would have mood swings and they felt if they called police while they were there, he might harm them."

Following an interview with troopers and a report submitted to the Charlevoix County prosecutor, an arrest warrant was authorized on Oct. 21.

Troopers arrested the 45-year-old without incident at his home and recovered a .45 caliber handgun.

Matts was arraigned Friday in 90th District Court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond was set at $50,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 10.