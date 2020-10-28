Milan Twp. teen scares off suspected burglar in her home

A 15-year-old Milan Township girl scared off a suspected burglar in her home Tuesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

It also said deputies have a suspect, a 47-year-old Monroe man, in custody.

The girl was in her home in the 12400 block of Wells Road near Bunce east of US-23 at about 1 p.m. when she heard banging noises coming from the back door, according to authorities.

She looked out a window and saw a man trying to force the door open. She told deputies she ran into the basement, locked herself in a bathroom and called 911.

Officials said the burglar got inside the home and forced his way into the bathroom where the teen was hiding.

The girl screamed and the burglar fled. He was seen driving away from the home in a white Ford pickup truck.

Deputies spotted a white Ford pickup as it traveled near the home and stopped the driver on southbound US-23 near Milwaukee Road. They arrested the man without incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information about it to call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

