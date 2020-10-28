Whitmer kidnap plotters so extreme a militia member ratted them out, FBI says

A militia member who met a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and kill police officers was so concerned about the behavior that the individual agreed to become an FBI confidential informant, according to an unsealed search warrant affidavit.

The affidavit helps trace the roots of an investigation that drew national attention earlier this month when FBI agents said they thwarted a plot to violently overthrow the government as well as kidnap and harm Whitmer. The conspiracy included surveillance visits to the governor's home in northern Michigan and training with firearms and explosive devices.

The 40-page filing also provides new information about one of the undercover informants who helped the FBI infiltrate the group.

The FBI started investigating in March after an unidentified police department learned about members of the militia group who were trying to obtain the home addresses of local police officers, according to court filings.

“At the time, the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about the group’s plans to target and kill police officers, and that person agreed to become a (confidential human source),” FBI Special Agent Kristopher Long wrote.

Defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot.

In all, 14 people have been charged with crimes in state and federal courts, including members and associates of an obscure militia called the Wolverine Watchmen.

Six men have been charged in federal court with conspiracy to kidnap:

• Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville, known as "Alpha F--- You"

* Kaleb Franks, 26, of Waterford, known as "Red Hot."

• Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township, known as "Gunney"

• Daniel Harris, 23, known as "Beaker"

• Brandon Caserta, 32, known as "Debased Tyrant"

• Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware

rsnell@detroitnews.com