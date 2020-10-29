Man, woman arrested in Monroe Twp. stabbing during parking confrontation

An 18-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a Monroe Township man Wednesday after he told her and two men to leave a parking lot, officials said.

A woman and one man are in custody as Monroe County deputies search for a third person involved in the assault, which happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Union near West 9th Street in Monroe Township, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, 47, was walking on Union Street when he saw a suspicious vehicle in a private parking lot. He told a woman and two men inside the vehicle they were on private property and they needed to leave.

An argument began, the trio exited the vehicle and a fight started, officials said. During the fight, the men restrained the victim, police say, and the woman stabbed him multiple times.

After the attack, the three got back into the vehicle and fled.

The victim returned to his nearby home and called 911. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputies began an investigation based on a description of the three and the knife used in the assault. They located and arrested a woman and one male, a 22-year-old. Investigators have not yet identified a second male suspect, officials said.

Anyone with information about the assault should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7719.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez