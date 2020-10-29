Michigan orders restaurants to collect customers' information amid COVID-19 surges

Lansing — Michigan restaurants will have to begin tracking the names and numbers of customers in case of COVID-19 outbreaks under a policy announced Thursday as the state experiences surges in cases of the virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services unveiled orders that limit non-residential indoor gatherings without fixed seating to 50 people — the limit was 500 — and restricts individual table sizes at restaurants to six people

The coronavirus trends in Michigan are "incredibly concerning," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive. As of Wednesday, the state reported 1,348 adults with COVID-19 in hospitals, three times the 405 adults with COVID-19 in hospitals one month ago.

“The only way to beat COVID is to act on what we’ve learned since March,” said Robert Gordon, the department's director. "Wear masks. Keep six feet of distance. Wash hands. And avoid the indoor get-togethers where we have seen COVID explode."

The department's new orders reduce from 500 people to 50 people the maximum gathering size for indoor gatherings, such as weddings, parties and banquets, which occur in nonresidential settings without fixed seating.

"This change responds to global evidence that COVID’s explosive growth is powered by events where large-scale outbreaks have occurred, and that indoor settings are as much as 20 times likelier to drive outbreaks than outdoor settings," a press release said.

For bars, restaurants and social events outside private homes, indoor party sizes at a single table will be restricted to six people. Bars and restaurants will also be required to take names and contact information to support effective contact tracing if necessary, a press release said.

In addition, the state is moving the 17-county Traverse City region back to Phase 4 in the state's economic reopening plan. Previously, that region was the only one in Phase 5, a status that brought some eased restrictions on masks in schools and gatherings.

Michigan is experiencing increasing in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The state reported more new cases of COVID-19 last week, 13,129, than any other week since the pandemic began here in March. This week is on pace to break that record, meaning it would be the third straight to set a weekly new case record.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results is also on the rise. Last week, the percentage was 5.4%, according to current state data, the highest rate since May, when far less testing was happening. The rate was 3.3%, three weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the COVID-19 numbers in the state were "very concerning." She noted the surges were occurring with Halloween and the football game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan this weekend. Also Election Day is on Tuesday.

"We don’t want to drop our guard and see our numbers skyrocket," Whitmer said on Wednesday. "And that is a very real possibility. Our hospitals are seeing it. We are seeing it in our numbers and our positivity rate. And that's why we all have to keep taking this very, very seriously."

As of Wednesday, Michigan had reported 167,545 COVID-19 cases and 7,257 deaths linked to the virus. The state considers 114,939 people "recovered."

