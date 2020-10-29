U.P. road temporarily closes after beavers get busy, plug culvert

An Upper Peninsula road is temporarily closed because of some busy beavers.

Cassidy Creek Road, located about 5 miles northeast of Norway in Dickinson County, is damaged after "beavers plugged a culvert along the road," the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

Fixes to the stretch of road are expected to wrap next week, the department said, after the damage by some of the world's largest rodents.

There are no reroutes available around the area, which is about 20 miles east of Iron Mountain.