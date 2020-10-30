Accused neo-Nazi leader gets bond in Michigan 'hate camp' case

A magistrate ordered the head of a national white supremacy group and an associate held on bond Friday, one day after they were arrested in a continuing crackdown on extremism in Michigan.

The accused leader of the Base, Justen Watkins, 25, of Bad Axe, and Alfred Gorman, 35, of Taylor made brief appearances in front of 14A District Court Magistrate James Cameron who presided over a virtual videoconference from Washtenaw County.

Cameron set bond at $100,000, or 10 percent, for Watkins during a hearing that provided new insight into a pair of FBI raids Thursday, including at a rural farmhouse in Bad Axe. The 3.5-acre farm is where prosecutors say Watkins ran a "hate camp" for members of the group to prepare to overthrow the government.

“I do believe there does exist some potential danger to the community,” Cameron said. “I am also concerned that there really is no permanent residence and some flight risk.”

Prosecutors sought an extremely high bond for Watkins, calling him a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani shed light on the raid at the camp, saying FBI agents seized 15 guns and found extremist propaganda throughout the home.

“We believe the defendant is a great threat to public safety,” she said. “He is not just a member of the gang. He is a leader of this gang…that openly advocates for acts of violence.”

Watkins and Gorman are linked to a December incident in Dexter in which a local family was terrorized by the men, who tried to intimidate a husband and wife and shared their address with members of the Base, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Thursday.

Cameron set bond at $50,000, or 10 percent, for Gorman. He is not accused of belonging to the Base. Instead, prosecutors say Gorman filmed firearms training by group members that was to be used as propaganda and to recruit new members, the prosecutor said.

The hearing Friday continues a string of developments including arrests, raids and operations targeting far-right, anti-government extremists and white supremacists this month. That includes accused members of a plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a shootout in suburban Detroit between FBI agents and a Madison Heights man who died 28 years after his family became embroiled in the infamous Ruby Ridge standoff in Idaho.

Nessel's office charged Watkins and Gorman with several felonies, including gang membership, a 20-year felony, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawful posting of a message.

The Base, operating as a paramilitary organization, has proclaimed war against minority communities within the United States and abroad, the FBI has said. Unlike other extremist groups, it’s not focused on promulgating propaganda — instead, the group aims to bring together highly skilled members to train them for acts of violence, Nessel said.