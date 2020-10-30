Michigan adds 3,168 COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Michigan added 3,168 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 174,338 and total deaths to 7,309.

Friday's tally nears Thursday's record of 3,675 new cases in a single day. The previous high for daily cases was set less than a week prior, on Saturday when the state added 3,338 cases.

Statewide network connectivity issues delayed Thursday's data pull past the 10 a.m. deadline. Some cases that would have normally been counted in Friday's totals were included in Thursday's count, the state said.

Michigan's numbers are even higher with probable cases. The state now has 193,388 probable and confirmed cases and 7,665 confirmed and probable deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan is experiencing the biggest surge of positive cases yet. The state added 13,194 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths between Sunday and Thursday, surpassing last week's record of 13,129 confirmed cases. Before then, the previous weekly high was 9,768 set April 5-11.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday the COVID-19 spread the state is experiencing is "very concerning" and people should be "smart" in the coming days, which will bring Halloween and a football game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

"Be smart," Whitmer said during a press briefing Wednesday. "Keep our wits about us. Wear the mask. Don’t host the big event. Sit and watch the game. Have the Zoom call on. Grab the beer. Enjoy it. But stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Michigan restaurants will have to begin tracking the names and numbers of customers in case of COVID-19 outbreaks under a policy announced Thursday.

The state health department unveiled orders that limit nonresidential indoor gatherings without fixed seating to 50 people — the limit was 500 — and restricts individual table sizes at restaurants to six people.

The state ranks 26th in the country for daily new cases, with a new case rate of 25.7 new cases per 100,000 per day, according to national nonprofit COVID Act Now.

The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders moved the state into a COVID risk level Thursday, indicating an "active or imminent outbreak."

"Michigan is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk," the modeling site said. "COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or Michigan's COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards."

Hospitalizations, outbreaks

While testing for the virus has increased greatly, Michigan is also seeing upticks in hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus.

As of Thursday, the state reported 1,545 people are hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus, which is three times the number a month earlier. Of those hospitalized, 160 people are on ventilators and 382 in intensive care units.

Michigan is operating at 75% bed occupancy. It has a total of 26,541 hospital beds, 17,847 of which are already occupied. Hospitals have a combined 3,976 ventilators, 1,169 are in use, according to the state’s tracking.

Hospitals caring for the largest number of COVID-19 patients include Ascension (216), Henry Ford Health System (197), Beaumont (185) and Spectrum (173).

There were 1,357 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 on Thursday across the state.

Last week, Michigan reported 172 new deaths, the most reported in a week since May 31-June 6, when there were 188 deaths.

At the spring height of the pandemic, 966 deaths were reported during the week of April 19-25.

Whitmer said that cases spiked in the first week of October after the Michigan Supreme Court issued its ruling that the governor violated her constitutional authority by continuing to issue orders to combat COVID-19 without the approval of state lawmakers.

Local health departments are investigating 302 outbreaks, compared with 123 from earlier in the month. Of the outbreaks, 144 were newly added on Oct. 22.

"Top categories for outbreaks remain long-term care facilities, educational settings and social gatherings," Khaldun said last week. "We're also seeing many tied to religious gatherings. We now know of 18 new and ongoing outbreaks that local health departments are investigating."

Long-term health care facilities continue to face consistent hurdles. As of Oct. 21, 9,185 residents have confirmed cases, and 2,222 residents have died. While deaths have slowed over the past two months, there has been an uptick of staff members infected: 5,424 compared with 4,100 in August.

The Michigan health department recently issued an order allowing indoor visitation by appointment at long-term care facilities if a facility has had no new cases within 14 days and if COVID-19 prevalence in a county in which a facility is located falls within permissible boundaries.

As of Friday, 114,939 people were considered "recovered."

Michigan's schools have recorded 30 new outbreaks as of Monday. Of the outbreaks, 29 were at K-12 schools. See an updated list of school outbreaks online.

