Michigan National Guard to resume COVID-19 tests

The Detroit News

Lansing — The Michigan National Guard will resume offering COVID-19 tests next week in six communities.

Testing locations include:

Munising: Monday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Alger County Road Commission, E9264 M-28.

Grand Haven: Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., NOCH Testing Site/Old Panera Building, 1091 S. Beacon Blvd.

Harrisville: Thursday, Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., District Health Department, 311 N. Lake St.

Coopersville: Thursday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department, 30 Conran Drive.

St. Ignace: Friday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Little Bear East Arena, 275 Marquette St.

Newberry: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Luce County Road Commission, 12920 County Road 457.

All testing by the guard was suspended two weeks ago after coronavirus cases were confirmed among some team members. The teams self-isolated and were cleared by public health officials after testing negative for the virus.

The guard has given more than 204,000 COVID-19 tests since May.