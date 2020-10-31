Michigan shatters weekly COVID-19 case record with single-day high

The Detroit News

Michigan added to its already record-setting week for COVID-19 cases with 3,792 new confirmed cases Saturday.

Michigan also added 31 more confirmed deaths on Saturday — 20 of which were identified during a records review. The additions bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 178,180 and total confirmed deaths to 7,340, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan had a total of 20,154 cases this week, making it the third consecutive week to break weekly records. It shattered last week's record of 13,129 confirmed cases and 10,241 cases two weeks ago.

Saturday's 3,792 daily cases were also a single-day record, surpassing Thursday's high of 3,675 cases.

Michigan's numbers are even higher with probable cases. The state now has 197,406 probable and confirmed cases and 7,699 confirmed and probable deaths, according to state health department data.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Friday that she's "very concerned" about what she's seeing across Michigan, especially headed into the holiday weekend.

"Local health departments are investigating over 400 outbreaks, and we know there is also general community spread of the virus," she said. "Cases are rising in every area of the state. Wearing masks and avoiding high-risk activities like large indoor gatherings remains important if we are going to bring this curve down."

On Thursday, the state health department unveiled orders that limit non-residential indoor gatherings without fixed seating to 50 people — the limit was 500 — and restrict individual table sizes at restaurants to six people.

Michigan restaurants also will have to begin tracking the names and numbers of customers in case of COVID-19 outbreaks starting Monday.