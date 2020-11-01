Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff to make two Michigan campaign stops

The husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Michigan Sunday as part of a final push by the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to secure votes in the battleground state.

Doug Emhoff is expected to join voter canvass launches at 1 p.m. in Ann Arbor and 2:30 p.m. in Madison Heights to encourage early voting ahead of Tuesday's general election.

Emhoff's public appearances — anticipated two hours after Republican President Donald Trump is set to hold a late-morning rally in Macomb County's Washington Township — are part of a push here by both campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election.

Biden and former President Barack Obama held Saturday rallies in Flint and Detroit, and Trump has two more stops on the books for Monday — a 5:30 p.m. rally in Traverse City and his final campaign stop at 10:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids.

His daughter Ivanka Trump is scheduled to campaign at 12:30 p.m. in Eaton Rapids.

Grand Rapids is where the president ended his 2016 campaign in the early hours of Election Day. He prevailed in the state over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes.

Emhoff made three stops in Michigan earlier this month, cautioning attendees at a backyard rally in Huntington Woods that "everything's on the line right now." He also made stops more than a week ago in Muskegon and Ottawa counties in West Michigan.

During a drive-in rally on Belle Isle on Halloween night, Obama and Biden urged voters to turn out Tuesday "to reclaim what's best," about the country and criticized Trump on multiple fronts, including for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Flint, Biden criticized Trump for having "the gall" to say, without evidence, that COVID-19 deaths were inflated because doctors could profit off of them and asked, "What in the hell is wrong with this man?"

Michigan endured a record number of new coronavirus cases in the past week. Hospitalizations for the virus also are trending upward.

Biden, 77, told a crowd in Flint Saturday that the election could "put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation."

Trump responded on Twitter, arguing that the lead contamination of Flint's water after the city's water source was switched in 2014 happened while Obama was in office.

"Biden & Obama owe a massive apology to the People of Flint," Trump tweeted. "The water was poisoned on their watch."

Biden led Trump by about 8 percentage points in a Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely Michigan voters surveyed Oct. 23-25. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

