High winds lead to outages for thousands in southeast Michigan

High winds ripped through southeast Michigan on Sunday, leaving power outages for tens of thousands of electricity customers.

The day brought a mix of rain along with snow and wind advisories that remain in effect until 10 p.m., according to Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Kacan said most areas saw 45 miles per hour wind gusts and in Pontiac, the wind speed measured as high as 56 miles per hour. High winds aren't out the norm for fall, and were above what the weather service typically sees at this point of the year, he said.

"It's definitely not a daily thing by any means for this time of year," he said. "This is the fall. We're starting to get these stronger systems with cold air and stronger, upper-level winds."

According to DTE Energy's outage map, 12,309 customers remained without power and 208 crews were in the field working on restoration late Sunday.

Consumers Energy, meanwhile, reported21,000 customers without power, its outage center said late Sunday.

Kacan said Monday would begin a warming trend, with temperatures expected to rise into the 50s by Wednesday and hover in the 60s through Saturday, he said.

cferretti@detroitnews.com