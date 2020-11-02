Grand Rapids Jewish cemetery vandalized with 'MAGA,' 'TRUMP'

A day before the presidential election, state and local officials say a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids has been vandalized with what they perceive as political statements appearing to support President Donald Trump.

Several stones at the cemetery led by Congregation Ahavas Israel "were spray painted over the weekend with the letters TRUMP and MAGA," the synagogue said in a statement its leader, Rabbi David J.B. Krishef, sent Monday to The Detroit News.

The Anti-Defamation League's Michigan chapter posted photos of the vandalism.

"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI," ADL Michigan said on its Facebook page. "We are in close touch with the Jewish community and law enforcement to investigate this vandalism."

The synagogue contacted the group as well as Grand Rapids police about the incident.

"There were no other words or symbols painted that would clearly indicate that it was an anti-semitic attack," the members said. "It may just have been opportunistic vandalism against a cemetery which is isolated and hard to see from the road, on Halloween weekend, not an attack against the Jewish community. We don’t know."

Grand Rapids police confirmed they received a report about the incident on Monday. Other details were not immediately available.

The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus noted the incident came just before the president’s final campaign rally in Kent County.

“This attack on our Jewish community in Grand Rapids speaks volumes about the choice confronting our country in tomorrow’s election," said Cary Fleischer, the Grand Rapids regional chair of the caucus, in a statement. "It is long past time to elect leaders who care about the communities they serve, who will defend the rule of law and stand up to hatred and violent extremism — not stoke its flames.”

Representatives with Trump's campaign could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.