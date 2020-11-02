Ivanka Trump pushes father's economic, trade policies at mid-Michigan rally

Eaton Rapids — Ivanka Trump touted her father's work on job creation, trade, energy independence and agriculture, calling him a "happy warrior" unafraid to take on the Washington establishment during an Eaton County event a day before the election.

Ivanka Trump, who also serves as a White House adviser to President Donald Trump, promised a second term that included tax cuts, 10 million new jobs in 10 months, vocational education at high schools and expanded school choice options for parents.

"Where Washington chooses sides, our president chooses common sense," she said Monday. "Where politicians choose party, our president chooses people.”

"Washington hasn't changed Donald Trump; Donald Trump has changed Washington," she said.

The event was held at Northfork Estates, inside a large barn that is used a wedding and reception venue in Eaton Rapids. Most of the hundreds of people in attendance were wearing masks and were reminded at one point to continue wearing them throughout the event.

The president's daughter was introduced by his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said there was no one "stronger or more effective in the Trump administration" than Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump pulled two audience members onto the lectern with her during her roughly hour-long address — a St. Clair Shores auto worker who supported Trump's work on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and a Lansing chaplain who advocated for school choice for his son.

She defended her father's handling of the pandemic and accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of advocating for "endless lockdowns." Ivanka Trump pointed toward her father's decision to stop travel to and from China in February and his work with the private sector to expand the country's personal protection equipment stockpile, including ventilators, as proof of his efforts to mitigate the virus.

"Our stockpiles are full and we’re sending them to countries around the world who are less fortunate than us," she said.

The Michigan Democratic Party criticized Ivanka Trump's visit, arguing it couldn't "erase four years of broken promises and failure" in Michigan.

"Because of this disastrous leadership, Michiganders are voting early in record numbers to reject this failed president," party spokesman Christian Slater said.

Jane Brennan of Dorr came to the Eaton Rapids event to show the president and his daughter that “they’re not in it alone.” Brennan would have attended the Trump rally in Grand Rapids Monday night, but had to be ready at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for her first stint as a poll worker.

“Personally, I think that he’s doing a fabulous job for our country,” Brennan said. “And I hate all the lies I hear about him from stations, news networks that don’t like him. They’re not at all fair.”

Ivanka Trump's visit to Michigan comes as her father makes a last-minute push for votes in the Great Lakes state with stops in five Michigan communities in six days.

The president was in Lansing on Tuesday, Waterford on Friday, and Washington Township on Sunday and is expected in Traverse City and Grand Rapids later Monday.

Trump won Eaton County in 2016 by roughly 5 percentage points and neighboring Clinton County by 13 points. He lost reliably Democratic Ingham County by 27 percentage points to Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Ivanka Trump visited Kent County's Grand Rapids and Alto in October and introduced her father before Sunday's Macomb County rally.

