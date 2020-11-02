Kent County has Michigan's most new and ongoing school COVID outbreaks

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 45 COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan pre-kindergarten through grade 12 schools and universities as of last week.

The highest number of new and ongoing outbreaks was in Kent County, where Grand Rapids is the county seat.

The data come from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of the previous Thursday. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

The largest outbreak in one school occurred at Benzie Central Community Schools in Benzonia, a village in the northwest part of the state, about 30 miles southwest of Traverse City. There, 11 cases were reported among students.

Kent and Wayne counties reported the most new cases in schools countywide, each with 17 cases impacting students and staff.

In Kent County, East Kentwood High School in Kentwood reported seven cases affecting students and staff; Lowell High School in Lowell reported six cases impacting students and staff and East Grand Rapids High School reported four cases impacting students.

In Wayne County, Canton High School reported seven cases affecting students and staff; Earhart Elementary School in Detroit reported five cases impacting staff and Western International High School reported two cases affecting staff.

Schoolcraft College in Livonia was also part of Wayne County's reported cases, with three cases impacting students and staff.

Schoolcraft was the only college on this week's list of new outbreaks.

There were 111 ongoing outbreaks in schools across the state.

The most were at universities, including cases off campus of Michigan State University, with 1,709 cumulative cases affecting students and staff since Sept. 14; the University of Michigan with 1,019 cases affecting students and staff over the past 28 days; and Grand Valley State University, with 961 cumulative cases affecting students since Sept. 14

Countywide, the most number of ongoing outbreaks was in Kent County, with 12 K-12 schools and six higher education institutions accounting for 239 cases.

