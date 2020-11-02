Man in mid-Michigan police chase cuts out for nap at McDonald's

A man walked away from a vehicle involved in a police chase and hitched a ride to a fast food joint, where he was found Monday, napping, a mid-Michigan police department said.

Chesaning police, Michigan State Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Countryside Apartments and Peet Road after a man allegedly involved in a pursuit that began the night before in Gratiot County was spotted by witnesses, Chesaning police said on Facebook.

Chesaning officers were alerted that Carson City Police and Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a vehicle on Brady Road on Oct. 31. After the chase moved into Saginaw County, Gratiot County Sheriff's Office requested that Saginaw County Sheriff's deputies take over.

Meanwhile, Chesaning police were passing out candy for Halloween. Sgt. Scott Connor told police units involved that the continued pursuit posed a danger to trick-or-treaters, so the chase ended.

The suspect’s vehicle later was found crashed into a fence at an elementary school with the suspect gone.

The next morning, witnesses told police the man had headed to a McDonald's at M57/M52, according to the Facebook post.

Chesaning police Chief Rebecca Short and state police headed to the McDonald's, "located the suspect inside sleeping" and took him into custody.

It was unclear why police were pursuing the man.

The pursuit became social media fodder with mentions of speeds in "excess of 100 mph" and concerns by residents of the communities through which the chase passed that they should have been notified, police said on the Facebook post.

"We would like to bring to light that during the initial pursuit, it was our Sergeant that advised pursuing units and Central Dispatch of the amount of children walking the streets, then discontinuing the pursuit.

"These things happen very quickly, and we are a small town, with a small group of officers. ... At no point did the speeds of the suspect vehicle or any police vehicles reach 100 MPH near the Village. The vehicle was NOT pursued within the Village limits ..."

The writer of the police post added for good measure: "Also, only in the movies can you just shoot out someone's tires."