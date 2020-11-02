Michigan continues coronavirus uptick with 6,709 new cases, 17 deaths

Michigan added 6,709 new cases of coronavirus and 17 more deaths on Monday after the Halloween weekend and a day before Election Day.

The new numbers include a daily average of 3,354 cases per day from Sunday to Monday.

The additions bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 184,889 and total confirmed deaths to 7,357, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Saturday, Michigan broke the daily case record for the state with 3,792 cases, surpassing Oct. 29's high of 3,675 cases.

Saturday's high also topped off a record setting week for COVID-19 cases with a total of 20,154 cases last week, making it the third consecutive week to break weekly records. It shattered the week before record of 13,129 confirmed cases and 10,241 cases three weeks ago.

With probable cases included, the state's numbers are even higher. As of Monday, Michigan has 204,326 probable and confirmed cases and 7,716 probable and confirmed deaths.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Friday that she's "very concerned" about what she's seeing across Michigan.

"Local health departments are investigating over 400 outbreaks, and we know there is also general community spread of the virus," she said. "Cases are rising in every area of the state. Wearing masks and avoiding high-risk activities like large indoor gatherings remains important if we are going to bring this curve down."

On Sunday, the state administered 59,642 test with 55,371 having negative results, giving Michigan a 7.16% positivity rate. In September, the state's positivity rate averaged 3%.

While testing for the virus has increased greatly, Michigan is also seeing upticks in hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus.

As of Monday, the state reported 1,949 people are hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus, which is over three times the number a month earlier. Of those hospitalized, 180 people are on ventilators and 428 are in intensive care units.

As of Saturday, Michigan considered 121,093 people to have recovered from the virus.

Michigan's schools have recorded 29 new outbreaks, as of Oct. 22. Of the outbreaks, 18 were at K-12 schools. Data also shows that 15 new outbreaks have come from social gatherings.

There were 31 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living centers, adult day cares and group homes, that add to the 75 outbreaks that were previously reported and are ongoing.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 144 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.