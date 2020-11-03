Michigan voters line up take advantage of final day to cast ballots

Michigan residents who didn't vote early or by absentee lined up Tuesday morning to cast the first in-person ballots of the day.

Anthony Ashford, 29, of Detroit was at Northwestern High School, where a steady stream of vehicles kept the place busy. He said it's important for citizens to make their voices heard. He cast his ballot for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and says the most important issue for him is the handling of the pandemic.

"We don't have a national response, and hundreds of thousands of people have died," Ashford said. "We have all the tools and resources, but we need new leadership."

Ashford also voted for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, saying he understands Republican challenger John James is "palsy with Trump."

Additionally, Ashford voted to reelect U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. A friend, he said, had reached out to her office for help on an issue, and she was able to help.

"It seems like she is working for her constituents," Ashford said.

Voters have until 8 p.m. to get to their polling locations to cast their votes.

Across the country, nearly 100 million Americans had already cast ballots by Tuesday. That’s the result of an election system that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in a century, prompting many voters to take advantage of advance voting rather than head to polling places in person at a time when coronavirus cases are rising.

Crissy Childress, 39, of Detroit is a health-care worker and her employer told her she had to show proof she cast her ballot, she said.

"At the end of the day, no president has done anything that has affected what I can do," she said Tuesday morning as she waited at Northwestern.

Childress said she wrote in a name for president: former Democratic candidate and businessman Andrew Yang, because she liked his ideas, felt like he wanted to help people and wasn't a typical politician.

"They're the same-old, same-old," Childress said of Biden and Trump. "They've done nothing different than what I can remember in 30 years since Reagan."

Childress said she did vote for Peters over James, saying she thought the Republican challenger came off as "fake" and "puppeted."

When will results be known? Absentee and advance voting have changed the vote-counting timeline, and there aren’t uniform practices for counting across the states. That makes it difficult to predict when certain key battlegrounds might be called.

For example, Pennsylvania and Michigan – battlegrounds Trump won by less than 1 percentage point in 2016 – aren’t expected to have complete totals for days. Florida and North Carolina, meanwhile, began processing early ballots ahead of time, with officials there forecasting earlier unofficial returns. But those two states also could have razor-thin margins.

Early returns, meanwhile, could show divergent results. Biden’s expected to lead comfortably among early voters, who tend to skew toward Democrats. Trump is likely to counter with a lead among Election Day voters. Depending on which counties report which batch of votes first, perennially close states could tempt eager partisans to reach conclusions that aren’t necessarily accurate.

In Michigan, there is still time to register: Go to your county clerk's office if you'd like to vote today.

Darrell Nesbitt awoke Tuesday morning in Detroit hurting everywhere, he said. But the 65-year-old still hopped on his bicycle and pedaled to his polling location, as he has every year he's been able to do so.

"I want to get rid of Trump," Nesbitt said, "because he is egotistical, a liar; he thinks everything is exempt for him."

He voted for Biden, and he hopes the Democrats also take the Senate.

"The Republicans don't care for anyone but themselves," he said, "not poor people like me."

Votes have been streaming in for weeks across Michigan: Nearly 3.4 million people had requested absentee ballots through Saturday, and 2.6 million had returned theirs, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

If you're going out to vote today, things to remember:

►Wearing a mask will be required at polling locations, unless there is a medical exception.

►Voters must provide proof of identification — either a driver’s license or state ID card.

►Those without photo identification can sign an affidavit saying they have state ID and can vote.

►No campaigning or soliciting of votes is allowed within 100 feet of a polling location.

►Election-related materials such as shirts, buttons or pamphlets are prohibited from all Michigan polling places.

►Voting for candidates in different parties is allowed in the general election. Leaving some races without a vote will not invalidate a ballot.

Associated Press contributed