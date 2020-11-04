Animal cruelty complaint leads to removal of more than 100 dogs, livestock in Gladwin County

More than 100 dogs and livestock were removed from property in Gladwin County after a report of animal cruelty, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

West Branch troopers called to the Butman Township residence found "numerous animals including dogs, goats, cows and horses that needed immediate attention due to malnutrition, neglect and/or lack of proper care," the agency said in a statement.

"... Numerous carcasses were also located on the property that had not been properly buried."

Removed from the property were four goats, two sheep, six horses, nine head of cattle, three turkeys, 17 chickens, two pigs and 69 dogs, said Sgt. Liz Rich, public information officer for the Michigan State Police Third District.

The dogs were expected to go to animal shelters for treatment, while residents have agreed to house the livestock, according to the release.

The owner, identified as a 40-year-old woman, is being investigated for multiple charges of animal cruelty, state police said.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development; animal control centers in Gladwin, Ogemaw, Clare, Roscommon, Arenac and Bay counties; Humane Society chapters in Midland and Missaukee counties; the Gladwin County Prosecutor's Office; as well as reality TV veterinarian Dr. Pol helped MSP in the removal, the agency said.