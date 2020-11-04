Michigan sets another daily record of COVID cases: 4,101 reported

Michigan once again set a new daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,101 reported Wednesday. It also added 17 deaths from the coronavirus.

The additions bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 192,096and total confirmed deaths to 7,419, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Wednesday's numbers shatter the record set Saturday, 3,792 cases. Additionally, over the weekend, the state added 6,709 new cases of coronavirus. Wednesday marks the third record for daily cases in the past two weeks.

Saturday's high also topped off a record-setting week for COVID-19 cases with a total of 20,154 cases last week, making it the third consecutive week to break weekly records. It shattered the record set the week before of 13,129 confirmed cases and the 10,241 cases recorded three weeks ago.

With probable cases included, the state's numbers are even higher. As of Tuesday, Michigan has 212,160 probable and confirmed cases and 7,782 probable and confirmed deaths.

The United States added 91,530 cases and 1,130 deaths Wednesday, totaling 9.3 million cases and 232,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Friday that she's "very concerned" about what she's seeing across Michigan.

"Local health departments are investigating over 400 outbreaks, and we know there is also general community spread of the virus," she said. "Cases are rising in every area of the state. Wearing masks and avoiding high-risk activities like large indoor gatherings remains important if we are going to bring this curve down."

On Tuesday, the state administered 42,000 tests with 37,968 having negative results, giving Michigan a 10.3% positivity rate. In September, the state's positivity rate averaged 3%.

While testing for the virus has increased greatly, Michigan is also seeing upticks in hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus.

As of Tuesday, the state reported 1,807 people are hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus. Of those hospitalized, 183 people are on ventilators and 408 are in intensive care units. The state also reported 242 people hospitalized with suspected virus cases.

Last week, the state health department unveiled orders that limit non-residential indoor gatherings without fixed seating to 50 people — the limit was 500 — and restrict individual table sizes at restaurants to six people.

Michigan restaurants also began tracking the names and numbers of customers in case of COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday.

As of Saturday, Michigan considered 121,093 people to have recovered from the virus.

Michigan's K-12 schools and higher education institutions had 45 new outbreaks as of Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

There were 31 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living centers, adult day cares and group homes, that add to the 75 outbreaks that were previously reported and are ongoing.

The long-term care facilities account for 10,344 resident cases and 2,593 resident deaths. More than 6,440 staff members also have confirmed cases and have accounted for 24 staff member deaths.

Overall across the state, as of Oct. 22, Michigan had 144 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

