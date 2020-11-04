University boards: Democrats leading in Metro Detroit

Early election returns in Metro Detroit early Wednesday showed Democratic incumbents and newcomers leading in the statewide races to elect two members each to the governing boards of the state's three largest universities.

Outstate, GOP candidates were leading the races as the counting of votes continued in an expected record voter turnout in Michigan.

Voters were electing six members to the boards of Michigan State University, Wayne State University and University of Michigan to serve for eight years as higher education grapples with COVID-19, sexual misconduct scandals and college affordability and other issues.

The ballot counts ranged from 55 percent in Wayne County to 80 percent in Oakland and Macomb counties at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Leading the race in Metro Detroit for MSU Board of Trustees were incumbent Brian Mosallam, with 838,908 votes, and newcomer Rema Vassar, an Eastern Michigan University assistant professor, with 843,474 votes. Both are Democrats. Longtime Democratic trustee Joel Ferguson decided not to seek re-election.

Republicans running for the MSU board were Tonya Schuitmaker, an attorney and former state lawmaker from Lawton in southwest Michigan, with 602,255 votes thus far, and Pat O'Keefe, founder & CEO of O'Keefe & Associates Consulting, with 434,180 votes.

For the Wayne State Board of Governors, early returns in Metro Detroit showed leads for incumbent Shirley Stancato, with 740,298 votes, and newcomer Eva Garza Dewaelsche, who runs a nonprofit workforce development agency, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress Inc., with 675,328 votes. Both are Democrats. The Democratic Party did not endorse incumbent Sandra Hughes O'Brien.

The Republican candidates are Don Gates, an operational architect and retired Army Reserve colonel, with 539,536 votes, and former Michigan Secretary of State Terri Lynn Land, with 557,147 votes.

For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, leading the early returns in Metro Detroit were Democratic incumbents Mark Bernstein with 700,432 votes, and Shauna Ryder Diggs, with 678,146 votes. Both were seeking a second term.

Republican challengers for UM's board are Sarah Hubbard, an Okemos-based consultant, with 675,824 votes, and Carl Meyers, a Dearborn resident who is senior vice president of investments at Raymond James Financial, with 408,747 votes.

