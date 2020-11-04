Trump unleashes legal attacks as campaign trails in several states

Detroit — President Donald Trump's campaign mounted a series of legal challenges in Michigan and other battleground states Wednesday, demanding recounts and a halt to ballot counting in moves seen by legal experts as a possible last shot at salvaging his reelection.

The move positions Michigan as one part of a multistate legal strategy attacking Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's narrow lead in key states and attempting to halt the ballot count in Michigan while the campaign signaled it would request a recount in Wisconsin.

In Michigan, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the state Court of Claims seeking a halt of ballot counting “until meaningful access has been granted" to observe the ballot counting process.

The various challenges threaten to delay declaring a winner for several weeks, experts said, prolonging what has been a contentious race for president during a global pandemic that led to record levels of absentee ballots.

“This is what democracy in action looks like," said Kristin Kanthak, an associate professor of political science at the University of Pittsburgh. "It’s nerve-racking but this is a super important process. We all have an interest in making sure votes are counted properly and one of the ways you do that is have two sides pushing to make sure their side gets treated fairly."

The lawsuit emerged as Biden built a narrow lead 49.9% to 48.6% with 99% of precincts reporting in the state, a 70,511-vote lead that materialized as absentee results stemming from late-night counting boards trickled in Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The Trump campaign also demanded the ability to review ballots that have been opened and counted. The campaign said it had been denied access to "numerous counting locations" to observe the process "as guaranteed by Michigan law."

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be," said Bill Stepien, campaign manager for Trump's 2020 campaign.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday she was proud of Michigan election workers "who are meticulously, securely, transparently, tirelessly" conducting the ballot counting process.

"And let me abundantly clear: we are not going to let any campaign, candidate, or political party stop our work to ensure every voice is heard," Benson said in a tweet.

When asked whether the poll challengers were limited in access to the process, Benson said: “What I can say with confidence is that … the absentee ballot tabulation process, not just in TCF, but all throughout the state of Michigan was efficient, transparent, secure and methodical."

The suit, which alleges damages to election challenger Eric Ostergren of Roscommon County, claims Michigan's absent voter counting boards are not allowing inspectors from each party to be present. It does not say which specific absent voter boards were denying access to inspectors.

It also alleges Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson should have allowed poll challengers to watch surveillance video of Michigan's ballot boxes where voters deposited their ballots. The filing requests to have ballots that were deposited in drop boxes be segregated until challengers can review video of the drop box.

It asks for a stoppage of counting until an inspector from each party is present at counting boards and allowed access to video footage from ballot boxes.

"Secretary Benson's actions and her failure to act have undermined the constitutional right of all Michigan voters — including the voters bringing this action — to participate in fair and lawful elections," the suit said.

Michigan election law requires that ballot drop boxes be clearly labeled as such, securely locked and, if located inside a building, be secured against removal or continuously staffed. If outdoors, the drop box also must be bolted to the ground or a stationary object, monitored via video surveillance and located in a public, well-lit area.

The law applies to drop boxes installed after Oct. 1, and requires communities that have installed drop boxes prior to that date to do their best to comply with the requirements.

The lawsuit is "as frivolous a lawsuit as it gets," said Mark Brewer, former chairman for the Michigan Democratic Party and a lawyer.

Brewer has been at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots are being counted, throughout Wednesday and worked with others who have been present there Monday and Tuesday. Absentee vote tally discrepancies in Detroit marred the August primary and prompted Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office to form a partnership with Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey to correct the problems.

"I am at TCF, and there have been hundreds of GOP challengers here these past few days," Brewer said, while noting they were "ill-trained" and "rude."

"Nobody is being denied access," he said.

The Trump campaign Wednesday signaled it also would pursue a recount in Wisconsin, a state the Associated Press called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon. Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.”

Biden led Trump by less than 21,000 votes, according to the preliminary count.

Trump faced a wider deficit in Michigan and it was unclear Wednesday if he would pursue a recount in the Mitten State.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, said deputy campaign manager Justin Clark.

“I don’t know that we can interpret that much from the day after the election if there is enough hope, but it is sort of worth trying everything,” said Matt Grossmann, a political science professor at Michigan State University.

A recount lawsuit would provide a grand-scale test of the state's revamped recount law created after the 2016 presidential election, which led to a long-shot, aborted challenge by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

She requested a statewide recount that was stopped after nearly 40 percent of Michigan’s precincts were retallied because state and federal courts ruled she had no chance of winning, and wasn’t an “aggrieved” candidate under state law.

In response, state law was changed to allow candidates to pursue a recount only if they have “a reasonable chance of winning the election."

Recounts are automatic under state law if the second-place candidate trails by 2,000 votes or less. In that case, the recount would involve all precincts in the state.

Presidential recounts in Wisconsin are common.

In 2016, Trump gained 131 votes in defeating Hillary Clinton.

A recount is unlikely to help Trump overcome five-figure deficits in Wisconsin or Michigan, Kanthak said.

"That number of ballots didn’t fall under someone’s desk," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews